FSN E-Commerce Ventures subscribes 4.86 times on day 2

Fino Payment Bank is available at the upper end of the IPO price band at Price to Book Value of 29.29x based on its NAV of Rs. 19.70 as at the end of 1QFY22, demanding a market cap of Rs. 48,015 million. The RoNW for FY21 stands at 14.6%. With Pan India operational presence in over 90% of district the company has great opportunity to strengthen its business in coming years", said Anand Rathi in a note to its investors.