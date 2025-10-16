FSSAI directs states to ensure removal of ORS from product labels and brand names

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive to all States and Union Territories' Commissioners of Food Safety and all Central Licensing Authorities, to ensure that all food business operators (FBOs) remove the combination of the term "ORS" from their food products.

Advertisement

The body noted that the directive applies whether the term is used as a standalone word, used with any prefix or suffix, or forms part of a trademark in the product name.

It stated in the official statement, "The use of the term 'ORS' in the trademarked name or in the naming of any food product otherwise whether fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages-even when accompanied by a prefix or suffix, constitutes a violation of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations made thereunder".

FSSAI has asked all concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance with the labelling and advertisement requirements prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed thereunder.

The earlier orders had permitted the use of the term "ORS" on food labels as part of a trademark with a prefix or suffix in the product name, provided that the label carried a warning stating, "The product is NOT an ORS formula as recommended by WHO."

Advertisement

However, FSSAI has now clarified that, upon further review, the use of the term "ORS" in any manner, whether in a trademarked name or otherwise, for food products such as fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages, is a violation of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

According to the authority, such practices mislead consumers by using false, deceptive, ambiguous, and erroneous names or label declarations.

FSSAI has further stated that such products are considered misbranded and misleading, making them liable for punishment under Sections 52 and 53 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

It has also directed the authorities have also been directed to ensure immediate compliance by all food business operators and to take necessary action against violations. (ANI)