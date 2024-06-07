FSSAI discovers food safety violations at Blinkit warehouse in Telangana, action to be taken
The Commissioner found violations at a Blinkit warehouse including unhygienic conditions and lack of safety measures for food handlers. Samples of suspected infested food were seized for testing. Further action will be taken based on the investigation.
