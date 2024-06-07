The Commissioner found violations at a Blinkit warehouse including unhygienic conditions and lack of safety measures for food handlers. Samples of suspected infested food were seized for testing. Further action will be taken based on the investigation.

The Food & Safety Standards Association of India (FSSAI) has inspected a Blinkit warehouse in the state and found the space to be "disorganised, unhygienic" and in violation of various food handling and storage regulations. Further action is pending.

Blinkit is the grocery and quick delivery arm of food delivery aggregator Zomato.

On June 6, the official handle of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, posted on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) that a task force inspected the Blinkit warehouse at Devar Yamjal in the state's Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Violations Discovered In a list of violations discovered, the Commissioner noted that the premises were "very disorganised, unhygienic and dusty at storage racks."

Further, there was no Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) trainee available at the site. The food handlers were found without headgear, gloves, and aprons and did not have medical fitness certificates available.

The team also seized ₹52,000 worth of "suspected (to be) infested" whole farm ragi flour and toor dal and sent the samples to a lab for testing. The commissioner added that a notice regarding the investigation will be issued, and further action will be taken accordingly.

Notices to be Sent Besides this, the team also found that Whole Farm Congruence Trade and Services' license was not in compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSS Act), regarding the address mentioned on the label, and a notice will also be sent for this.

Further, Kamakshi Foods' license was found to be expired, and hence, products from the company — suji, raw peanut butter, maida, poha, besan, and bajra — worth ₹30,000 were seized.

In a statement to the media, a Blinkit spokesperson said they are working with their warehouse partner to take corrective actions.

“We take safety and hygiene standards very seriously. We are closely working with our warehouse partner and the Food safety department to implement corrective actions from the findings," the Blinkit spokesperson said.

