FSSAI issues notices to Nestlé India, Zydus Wellness over product claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to Nestlé India and Zydus Wellness over alleged misleading claims in advertisements and on product labels, seeking scientific evidence to support the claims.
In a social media post, the food regulator said it had issued notices to Nestlé India over claims and promotional material for two products, Lactogen Pro 1 Powder and Nan Excella Pro Stage 1. It also issued a notice to Zydus Wellness Products Ltd over claims made for its Complan product.
In the case of Lactogen Pro 1 Powder, FSSAI flagged the claim that the product "contains Whey Protein, which is a part of milk protein that is easy to digest". The regulator has asked Nestlé India to provide scientific evidence to support the claim and submit the necessary documents within the stipulated period.
FSSAI also raised concerns over a claim on Nan Excella Pro Stage 1 that "5 HMOs helps support normal immune system". According to the regulator, the claim implied that the product was suitable for supporting the immune system.
The regulator said the claim did not comply with provisions that restrict claims related to the prevention, alleviation, treatment or cure of diseases, disorders or specific physiological conditions, unless expressly permitted under applicable regulations.
FSSAI also flagged the "contains whey protein" claim on the product's packaging and advertising material, seeking scientific evidence to substantiate it.
Nestlé India has been asked to explain why action should not be initiated against it under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
A Zydus Wellness spokesperson said the company remained committed to product quality, safety and regulatory compliance, adding that Complan complied with all applicable regulations.
The company said it had submitted a detailed clarification to the authorities in response to the notice. It maintained that the statements on Complan's product labels were factual and supported by scientific evidence.
Zydus Wellness added that it was confident in the scientific basis of its claims and would continue to cooperate with the authorities to address any concerns.
Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.