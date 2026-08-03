FSSAI issues prohibition order against Dabur over ‘100%’ claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a prohibition order against Dabur India over “100%” claims, showed the regulator's social-media posts on Monday.
The regulator said that the company’s products, including Honey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Virgin Coconut Oil, Sesame Oil, Cow Ghee, Coconut Water, Coconut Milk and other such products, carry misleading 100% claims.
The FSSAI has directed Dabur India Ltd to immediately prohibit the sale of the food products identified in the notice and all other food products carrying the misleading claims, and to submit an action-taken report (ATR) within 15 days.
“We have received the FSSAI notice and are in the process of checking the content mentioned in the notice on our website,” a Dabur spokesperson told Mint.
The use of the 100% claims is in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.
The FSSAI said that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat Logo without a valid FSSAI organic endorsement. This is in contravention of the FSS (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017.
The regulator added that despite an earlier notice directing the discontinuation of misleading 100% claims, the business operator took no satisfactory corrective action.
A similar dispute between the FSSAI and Dabur played out in the Delhi High Court in 2025. The company had then said it modified its label from “100% fruit juice” to “100% no added sugar and preservatives” to comply with the FSSAI’s June 2024 notification for business continuity.
In the June Quarter, Dabur posted a consolidated net profit of ₹586.16 crore, up 15% year-on-year. Its consolidated revenue stood at ₹3,764.3 crore, up 10.5% on year.
Dabur's food segment generated revenue of ₹1,974.31 crore in FY26, down 4.4% from the year ago. Dabur generated net sales of ₹13,042 crore in FY26.
The company’s shares rose 1.03% to close at ₹425.80 on National Stock Exchange on Monday, while the Nifty 50 gained 1.60%.