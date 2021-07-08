The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an advisory regarding the presence of salmonella in batches of dried oregano imported by Keya Foods International Pvt. Ltd, initiating a total recall of the product from the market.

The food regulator issued an advisory on 5 July, advising consumers against using the product as well as initiating a recall after receiving an alert from the International Food Safety Authorities Network.

Oregano is a herb used to flavour different cuisines.

“The implicated product has also been imported to India by Keya Foods International Pvt. Ltd and has been distributed within India. With a possibility of this product reaching consumers through online sales or by other means and considering the health risk that may be posed by the consumption due to contamination of salmonella, all state food authorities are advised to take action, including complete recall of the product from the market," it said.

The FSSAI further advised consumers to initiate returns from the store of purchase.

“The FSSAI had issued an alert for Chilean oregano in a batch supplied to Sweden in May. Keya has not received any product directly from Chile after November 2020 or from Sweden," a Keya spokesperson said. “Batches supplied to Keya have tested negative for any contamination. We are in dialogue with the FSSAI to clarify the alert applicability to Keya and to review the recall advisory at the earliest."

