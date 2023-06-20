FSSAI warns nutraceutical firms in Himachal Pradesh, takes 111 samples for inspection

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a surveillance drive to curb the menace of spurious drugs manufactured by nutraceutical companies operating across the country.

As part of this initiative, the regulatory authority has initiated its first set of drives in Himachal Pradesh, directing its Regional Office, North, to take immediate action against the defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) involved in the production of spurious drugs.

“As part of this drive, 21 facilities operating in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were inspected, and 111 samples have been lifted during 7th to 9th June. Further, 25-30 percent of the nutraceuticals manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh will be inspected by the end of June," said FSSAI in a statement.

To address this issue, the CEO, FSSAI chaired a meeting with major manufacturers of health supplements and nutraceuticals of based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh at FSSAI headquarters.

“During the meeting, the CEO, FSSAI issued a stern warning, emphasizing the absolute necessity for strict compliance with nutraceutical regulations. Non-compliance was highlighted as having severe consequences, including the possibility of license suspension or cancellation, as well as the initiation of criminal cases," said FSSAI spokesperson.

In addition to this, FSSAI has directed the Commissioner of Food Safety, Himachal Pradesh, to provide full support in carrying out the surveillance drive effectively. FBOs found to be in violation may be prosecuted under Section 59 of FSS Act 2006 where punishment like lifetime imprisonment or a fine of not less than Rs. 10 lakhs will be imposed, it said.