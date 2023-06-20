comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  FSSAI warns nutraceutical firms in Himachal Pradesh, takes 111 samples for inspection
Back

FSSAI warns nutraceutical firms in Himachal Pradesh, takes 111 samples for inspection

 1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 09:17 PM IST Priyanka Sharma

The regulatory authority has initiated its first set of drives in Himachal Pradesh, directing its regional office to take immediate action against the defaulting food business operators involved in the production of spurious drugs

FSSAI has directed the Commissioner of Food Safety, Himachal Pradesh, to provide full support in carrying out the surveillance drive effectively.Premium
FSSAI has directed the Commissioner of Food Safety, Himachal Pradesh, to provide full support in carrying out the surveillance drive effectively.

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a surveillance drive to curb the menace of spurious drugs manufactured by nutraceutical companies operating across the country. 

As part of this initiative, the regulatory authority has initiated its first set of drives in Himachal Pradesh, directing its Regional Office, North, to take immediate action against the defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) involved in the production of spurious drugs. 

“As part of this drive, 21 facilities operating in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were inspected, and 111 samples have been lifted during 7th to 9th June. Further, 25-30 percent of the nutraceuticals manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh will be inspected by the end of June," said FSSAI in a statement. 

To address this issue, the CEO, FSSAI chaired a meeting with major manufacturers of health supplements and nutraceuticals of based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh at FSSAI headquarters. 

“During the meeting, the CEO, FSSAI issued a stern warning, emphasizing the absolute necessity for strict compliance with nutraceutical regulations. Non-compliance was highlighted as having severe consequences, including the possibility of license suspension or cancellation, as well as the initiation of criminal cases," said FSSAI spokesperson.

In addition to this, FSSAI has directed the Commissioner of Food Safety, Himachal Pradesh, to provide full support in carrying out the surveillance drive effectively. FBOs found to be in violation may be prosecuted under Section 59 of FSS Act 2006 where punishment like lifetime imprisonment or a fine of not less than Rs. 10 lakhs will be imposed, it said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 09:17 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout