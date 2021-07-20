NEW DELHI: India’s top food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ), has withdrawn an order issued against the consumption of dried oregano imported from Chile after investigations revealed that traces of salmonella were found in consignments sent only to Sweden and not those exported to other countries such as India.

On 1 July, FSSAI had issued an advisory regarding the presence of salmonella in batches of dried oregano, specifically those imported by Keya Foods International Pvt Ltd. It had then sought a recall of the product from the market. The food regulator issued an alert advising consumers against using the product as well as initiating a recall after receiving an alert from the International Food Safety Authorities Network or INFOSAN.

The 1 July order now stands withdrawn, said FSSAI in its order dated 15 July posted on its website. The recall ordered against the product stands cancelled too.

“The investigation of the case concluded that only the consignment detected in Sweden was affected, due to an unusual summer rain in the central zone of Chile that affected this condiment in its drying stage. Therefore, there is no other consignment exported to other countries affected by this problem," the food regulator said in its 15 July order citing information received from INFOSAN.

The food safety authority has also ordered the termination of the recall process.

“In view of the above emergent facts of the case, it has been decided to withdraw the said Order dated 01 July 2021, and any such recall process initiated pursuant to the said Order also stands terminated with immediate effect," it said.

In the meantime, Keya had moved the Kerala High Court challenging the advisory issued by FSSAI. On 8 July, the court granted an interim order staying the operation and implementation of FSSAI’s advisory calling for a product recall.

Oregano is flavouring herb.

In an earlier response to Mint, Keya Foods had said it had not received any product directly from Chile after November 2020 or from Sweden. “Food products or food ingredients imported into India undergo rigorous testing and analysis at various stages and levels and are cleared by FSSAI. Batches supplied to Keya India have tested negative for any contamination in ISO accredited-lab at origin as well as internal and external lab tests," it said on 07 July.

