FSSAI withdraws recall order against imported oregano

In an earlier response to Mint, Keya Foods had said it had not received any product directly from Chile after November 2020 or from Sweden. “Food products or food ingredients imported into India undergo rigorous testing and analysis at various stages and levels and are cleared by FSSAI. Batches supplied to Keya India have tested negative for any contamination in ISO accredited-lab at origin as well as internal and external lab tests," it said on 07 July.