FSSAI’S FOSCOS web application to be available in regional languages1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:16 PM IST
- The latest measure promises to support ease of use for all new FBO’s in applying for licenses.
New Delhi: In its endeavour of supporting ease of doing business in procuring licenses/ registration by Food Business Operators (FBOs), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has undertaken to translate its web-based application Food Safety and Compliance System (FOSCOS) in Hindi, followed by all the regional languages.
