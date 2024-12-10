Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 9: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) move to classify packaged drinking and mineral water as a ‘high-risk’ food category is a commendable step aimed at ensuring consumer safety, Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO of Clear Premium Water, has said. The FSSAI has recently included packaged drinking and mineral water in the ‘high-risk’ food category, mandating annual third-party safety audits. Driven by concerns over consumer safety, this decision is aimed at stricter regulatory oversight of packaged water players. Addressing the potential misinterpretation of the classification, Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO of Clear Premium Water, said, “The meaning of labeled packaged drinking water has been misunderstood by many consumers as ‘high risk’. This classification does not mean that packaged water is unsafe but instead highlights the need for increased monitoring and audits to ensure compliance with stringent health, safety and manufacturing standards. It is a commendable step to address the unregulated and unorganized players who have historically compromised consumer health by failing to meet these standards.” This development primarily impacts the unorganized sector of the packaged water industry, where quality and safety lapses have been ongoing concerns. In contrast, organized players like Clear Premium Water have consistently adhered to stringent health and safety norms, ensuring consumer trust through high-quality manufacturing practices and the use of 100% recyclable PET materials, demonstrating environmental responsibility alongside safety compliance. The FSSAI’s decision aims to strengthen regulatory measures across the industry to ensure quality controls. While the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has upheld stringent regulations, many players, especially in the unorganized sector, have not adopted these standards, posing a threat to public health. FSSAI’s move will ensure compliance with industry benchmarks, usher in greater accountability and encourage ethical practices, enhancing consumer confidence and public health. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR