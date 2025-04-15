FTC vs Meta: Antitrust trial begins. Mark Zuckerberg and other key witnesses to testify

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, began a courtroom battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday (April 14). The antitrust trial, which could potentially lead to the breakup of Mark Zuckerberg’s tech empire, marks the most significant legal challenge Meta has faced in its 20-year history.

Opening arguments begin - Day 1

Mark Zuckerberg testifies Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified on Monday in a Washington, D.C., courtroom, defending his company against federal accusations of being a monopoly.

FTC accuses Meta of anti-competitive conduct The FTC alleges that Meta has abused its dominant position in the social media market by acquiring potential rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, effectively stifling competition and consolidating power.

“There’s nothing wrong with Meta innovating,” said Daniel Matheson, the FTC’s lead attorney in his opening statements for the agency. “It’s what happened next that is a problem.”

The FTC argues that Meta’s strategy was to "eliminate immediate threats" by purchasing rising competitors rather than out-innovating them. The agency is seeking to force Meta to divest both platforms and to provide advance notice for future acquisitions.

Meta defends its acquisitions In response, Meta, the Facebook parent company, rejected the allegations of monopoly power. Attorney Mark Hansen, representing Meta, emphasised that both Instagram and WhatsApp flourished under the company’s stewardship.

“The two apps have grown substantially under Meta’s ownership,” Hansen said. “There is no evidence that Meta is a monopoly.”

He added that Meta offers its services for free, challenging the FTC’s monopoly argument: “How can the FTC maintain this monopolization case when it has never charged users a cent?”

The future of Meta is at sake Should the FTC win, Meta could be ordered to divest Instagram and WhatsApp, which are critical revenue generators for the company. The trial’s outcome could set a precedent for how aggressively the US government can regulate Big Tech mergers going forward.

Key witnesses and timeline The trial, presided over by US District Judge James Boasberg, is expected to last several weeks. Key personalities expected to testify include:

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO and founder

Sheryl Sandberg, former Meta COO

Mike Schroepfer, former CTO

Kevin Systrom, Instagram co-founder

Executives from rival social media companies

Opening arguments concluded on Monday morning, with witness testimony set to begin in the afternoon.

What is the case about? The FTC first filed suit against Meta in 2020, during Donald Trump’s presidency. In 2021, Judge Boasberg initially dismissed the case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. However, the FTC later submitted an amended complaint, which was allowed to proceed, leading to Monday’s trial start.