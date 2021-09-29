FTC weighs new online privacy rules

Such efforts could get a boost from congressional Democrats seeking more funding for the agency. Earlier this month, House Democrats proposed giving the FTC a $1 billion budget to fund a new bureau dedicated to overseeing “unfair or deceptive acts or practices relating to privacy, data security, identity theft, data abuses, and related matters." That proposal will be subject to negotiations as the narrowly Democratic-led Congress looks to pass a broad new spending plan this fall. Meanwhile, several Senate Democrats wrote to Ms. Khan on Sept. 20 asking her to write rules protecting consumers’ privacy.