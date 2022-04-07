FTV Capital invests $180 million in LogicSource Inc.

According to Mr. Pennino, LogicSource generated more than $60 million in annual revenues over the last two years, growing at 46% a year. It currently processes more than $60 billion of spending for its clients, an amount that is expanding by $10 billion to $15 billion a year, Mr. Pennino said. The company also built an automated software-as-a-service platform that addresses tasks such as contract management, procurement payment and project management, as well as analytics around an organization’s data and spending, he said.

