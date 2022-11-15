FTX debacle could drag down decentralized crypto too

Furthermore, growth in decentralized lending has been closely linked to “stablecoins," which are overwhelmingly pegged to the U.S. dollar to overcome crypto’s massive volatility problem. Any peg to the greenback is ultimately dependent on the U.S. government, and is kept alive by some intermediary holding dollar assets or arbitrage and collateral-based mechanisms that can fail. This happened to the TerraUSD stablecoin in May, just as it did in conventional finance to money-market funds in 2008.