Active Stocks
Tue May 07 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.20 -2.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.40 1.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.25 -3.80%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,506.40 -1.08%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,644.30 1.20%
Business News/ Companies / News/  FTX files amended reorganization plan, expects $14.5-16.3 billion for distribution
BackBack

FTX files amended reorganization plan, expects $14.5-16.3 billion for distribution

Reuters

FTX said it has anticipated the figure based on monetizing assets, most of which were investments owned by Alameda Research, a crypto-focused hedge fund controlled Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX Ventures businesses, and litigation claims.

The plan put forward by FTX creates a 'convenience class' for creditors with claims of $50,000 or lower, under which it anticipates that majority of the creditors will receive about 118% of the amount of their claims within 2 months if approved by the court (Reuters / Dado Ruvic)Premium
The plan put forward by FTX creates a 'convenience class' for creditors with claims of $50,000 or lower, under which it anticipates that majority of the creditors will receive about 118% of the amount of their claims within 2 months if approved by the court (Reuters / Dado Ruvic)

Crypto exchange FTX will have between $14.5 billion to $16.3 billion to pay its creditors and customers, according to an amended reorganization plan filed by the company on Tuesday in a U.S. bankruptcy court.

FTX said it has anticipated the figure based on monetizing assets, most of which were investments owned by Alameda Research, a crypto-focused hedge fund controlled Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX Ventures businesses, and litigation claims.

Also Read | FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for multi-billion dollar fraud

The amount for distribution includes assets under the control of the chapter 11 debtors, as well as those controlled by liquidators of FTX Bahamas Digital Markets, Bahamas Securities Commission, liquidators of FTX's Australia unit, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and several private parties, the statement added.

The company said the amended plan focuses on a series of settlements reached consensually with the key stakeholders including cases that are still subject to court approval.

The plan put forward by FTX creates a "convenience class" for creditors with claims of $50,000 or lower, under which it anticipates that majority of the creditors will receive about 118% of the amount of their claims within 2 months if approved by the court.

"We are pleased to be in a position to propose a chapter 11 plan that contemplates the return of 100% of bankruptcy claim amounts plus interest for non-governmental creditors," CEO John Ray said.

In February, the distressed crypto currency trading platform had $6.4 billion in cash.

Earlier this year, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a judge for stealing $8 billion from customers.

FTX, once among the world's top crypto exchanges, shook the sector in November 2022 by filing for bankruptcy, leaving an estimated 9 million customers and investors facing billions of dollars in losses.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 08 May 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue