FTX hires forensic team to probe money trail
- Bankrupt crypto company’s U.S. managers engage team from AlixPartners led by former chief accountant for SEC’s enforcement division
FTX’s new management has hired a team of forensic investigators from advisory firm AlixPartners to help track the billions of dollars that have gone missing from the failed cryptocurrency exchange, people familiar with the matter said.
The AlixPartners team is led by Matt Jacques, a former chief accountant for the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement division, people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Jacques didn’t respond to a request for comment.
AlixPartners will be tasked with conducting asset-tracing to identify and try to recover missing digital assets, the people said. The firm’s work will complement other efforts being undertaken by FTX’s bankruptcy counsel Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, restructuring adviser Alvarez & Marsal and investigative firm Nardello & Co.
A lawyer for FTX said in bankruptcy court last month that a substantial amount of its assets are either missing or stolen. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published this week that he couldn’t explain what happened to billions of dollars that were sent from FTX to a related trading firm, Alameda Research.
Figuring out where the missing billions went is bound to be a complex assignment. FTX’s newly appointed chief executive, John Ray, has said that the firm’s financial reporting is untrustworthy, and he described Mr. Bankman-Fried and his colleagues as “potentially compromised." Mr. Ray also said that FTX used software to conceal the misuse of customer funds.
FTX has said the individual and institutional customers affected by its collapse number in the millions. The 50 largest creditors alone are owed more than $3 billion, court papers show.
