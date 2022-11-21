FTX says top 50 creditors are owed $3.1 billion

FTX’s new management hired an investment bank to help sell viable parts of its business and discovered there were more than 200 accounts containing positive cash balances. A separate filing in federal bankruptcy court identified 216 bank accounts with positive balances, offering the possibility that there was some value left in FTX’s wreckage for creditors to recover. It verified account balances worth about $564 million, according to the filing. Much of that money, however, is either held in outside entities that directly filed for bankruptcy protection or is considered restricted cash, meaning others may lay claim to it.