FTX Scam: Sam Bankman-Fried denies witness tampering, seeks to avoid jail1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:52 AM IST
FTX Scam: Founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange, Sam Bankman Fried, denied of making any attempt of witness tampering to seek relief from jail
The indicted founder of the bankrupt FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried is likely to be awarded with a jail term by a US District Judge in Manhattan. To avoid jail, Sam Bankman is giving all sorts of arguments in front of the judge. In the court, Sam Bankman on Tuesday, said that he never sought to intimidate witnesses at his scheduled October fraud trial, and there is no reason to jail him, reported Reuters.
