FTX Scam: Sam Bankman-Fried denies witness tampering, seeks to avoid jail

The indicted founder of the bankrupt FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried is likely to be awarded with a jail term by a US District Judge in Manhattan. To avoid jail, Sam Bankman is giving all sorts of arguments in front of the judge. In the court, Sam Bankman on Tuesday, said that he never sought to intimidate witnesses at his scheduled October fraud trial, and there is no reason to jail him, reported Reuters.

