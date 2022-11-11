FTX to file for US bankruptcy protection, CEO resigns

FTX to file for US bankruptcy protection, CEO resigns1 min read . 08:08 PM IST
- The company was seeking a lifeline after a liquidity crunch due to customers withdrawing funds at a frenetic pace
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX said on Friday it was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and Sam Bankman-Fried is resigning from his role as chief executive officer.
The move comes days after larger rival Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition and left it scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals.
The embattled company was seeking a lifeline after a liquidity crunch due to customers withdrawing funds at a frenetic pace.
It also fans concerns about the future of the crypto industry, which faces an uphill task of regaining favor among retail investors after several blowups this year.
