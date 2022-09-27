FTX wins auction for bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital’s assets
- Deal follows a two-week process that saw multiple rounds of bidding
Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX won an auction for the assets of Voyager Digital Ltd. with a bid valued at $1.42 billion, the bankrupt cryptocurrency broker and lender said.
The deal follows a competitive process that lasted two weeks, Voyager said in a statement on Monday. FTX and competing crypto exchange Binance had both made bids near $50 million, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.
Voyager said there were multiple rounds of bidding, and that it had considered both a sale and a stand-alone reorganization. It said FTX’s bid was the highest and best bid for its assets, and includes the worth of all of Voyager’s cryptocurrency—which it estimates to be $1.3 billion at current market prices—plus an additional consideration of $111 million.
Voyager said the assets will be sold at their fair value on a future date that has yet to be determined.
FTX, which was founded and is controlled by Mr. Bankman-Fried, has been aggressively acquiring distressed assets during the crypto downturn.
The latest deal comes after Voyager, which is listed in Toronto and operates out of New York, filed for bankruptcy in July. The company earlier said a selloff in cryptocurrencies sparked a wave of withdrawal requests from customers, while some of its own investments soured or froze. Voyager had lent more than $650 million to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital Ltd., which defaulted on its obligations and was ordered by a British Virgin Islands court to liquidate. In July, Three Arrows filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York.
FTX previously offered $15 million in cash for Voyager’s customer information and an undisclosed amount for the assets. Voyager called it a “low-ball bid."
Voyager said its claims against Three Arrows remain with the bankruptcy estate, which will distribute to creditors any available funds recovered. The purchase agreement between Voyager and FTX will be presented to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York for approval on Oct. 19, and will need creditor approval before it can proceed.
