FTX wins auction for bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital’s assets

The latest deal comes after Voyager, which is listed in Toronto and operates out of New York, filed for bankruptcy in July. The company earlier said a selloff in cryptocurrencies sparked a wave of withdrawal requests from customers, while some of its own investments soured or froze. Voyager had lent more than $650 million to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital Ltd., which defaulted on its obligations and was ordered by a British Virgin Islands court to liquidate. In July, Three Arrows filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York.