FTX's Bankman might face market manipulation inquiry by US: Report1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 07:54 AM IST
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried might face market manipulation inquiry by U.S. prosecutors, said a New York Times report
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried might face market manipulation inquiry by U.S. prosecutors, said a New York Times report
U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies this May that led to their collapse and resulted in the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.