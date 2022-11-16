FTX’s collapse leaves employees sick with anger5 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 07:03 PM IST
- Many say they learned of crypto exchange’s deteriorating situation through media and lost access to their funds
One FTX executive vomited when he learned that the crypto exchange was missing billions of dollars of customer money. A company lawyer quit via a harsh text message to then-Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried. A top salesman who had bet big on FTX equity saw most of his wealth evaporate overnight.