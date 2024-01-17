 Fuel price cut: OMCs mulling slashing diesel, petrol prices | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 16 2024 15:59:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.25 1.70%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.80 -0.52%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 485.00 -1.93%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.55 -1.84%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 818.90 0.81%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Fuel price cut: OMCs mulling slashing diesel, petrol prices
Back Back

Fuel price cut: OMCs mulling slashing diesel, petrol prices

 Livemint , Written By Shivangini

State-run oil companies are considering slashing petrol and diesel prices by up to ₹10 per litre next month as the expected profits of ₹75,000 crore in Q3 despite falling crude oil costs.

Fuel price cut: OMCs are considering to reduce the price of petrol and diesel by ₹10. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/BloombergPremium
Fuel price cut: OMCs are considering to reduce the price of petrol and diesel by 10. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

In a move that could ease the burden on drivers and help tame inflation, state-run oil companies are considering slashing petrol and diesel prices by up to 10 per litre next month. This development came as their profits are expected to hit a record 75,000 crore in the third quarter, despite falling crude oil costs, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

This would bring some relief at the pump and help control inflation, especially ahead of the 2024 elections, the report further added.

Public sector fuel retailers maintained stable prices since April 2022, signaling an imminent pricing review. Officials suggest that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) might have a profit margin of 10 per liter that could potentially be passed on to consumers. 

Also Read | Petrol, diesel may get cheaper as OMCs become profitable: Report

Sources indicated that the three OMCs, that come under the administration of the government and holding a dominant market share, reported substantial net profits in the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24, witnessing a remarkable 4,917% increase compared to the entire financial year of 2022-23.

“Due to higher marketing margin on the sale of fuels, the three OMCs (oil marketing companies) posted significant net profit in Q1 and Q2 [of FY2023-24] and the trend will continue in Q3. After results by the end of this month, they may consider reducing petrol and diesel rates between 5 and 10 a litre, keeping some cushion for the future spike in international oil prices. A decision will be taken by the companies in consultations with their stakeholders," a source said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Also Read | OMCs score record highs on lower crude prices; Indian Oil, HPCL hit 52-week high, BPCL among top Nifty 50 gainers

Meanwhile, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in November last year reported a consolidated net profit of 5,826.96 crore for the July-September quarter on the back of low crude prices and higher gross refining margin (GRM). Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) last year reported a consolidated net profit of 8,244 crore in the July-September quarter this fiscal year from a net loss of 338 crore.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Jan 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App