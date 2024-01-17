Fuel price cut: OMCs mulling slashing diesel, petrol prices
State-run oil companies are considering slashing petrol and diesel prices by up to ₹10 per litre next month as the expected profits of ₹75,000 crore in Q3 despite falling crude oil costs.
