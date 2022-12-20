FuelBuddy ties up with IOCL for doorstep delivery of automotive lubricants.

IOCL being a diversified, integrated energy major with its presence in almost all the streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources, this association will be fruitful for both the organisations to responsibly deliver lubricants along with its existing partnership for fuel delivery to consumers
NEW DELHI: Doorstep fuel delivery service provider FuelBuddy on Tuesday announced a partnership with state-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. (IOCL) for supply of its automotive and industrial lubricant, ‘SERVO’, to customers across the country.
“All new and existing customers of FuelBuddy will soon be able to easily place orders of lubricants as per their requirement on the FuelBuddy app post which the physical delivery of the lubricants will be done at their doorstep at the time of their convenience," a company statement said.
Recently, the company had announced its tie up with HPCL, making its foray into the lubricants market.
The lubricants and greases market is a mix of steel, cement, power, mining, railroads, textiles, autos, and glass industries, as well as two and three-wheelers, agricultural equipment, stationary engines and marine.
R. Udayakumar, chief general manager, Lube Sales, IOCL, said, “With IOCL being a diversified, integrated energy major with its presence in almost all the streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources, this association will be fruitful for both the organisations to responsibly deliver lubricants along with our existing partnership for fuel delivery to the consumers.“
“With FuelBuddy’s extensive doorstep fuel delivery and management system in place, it will be a great opportunity for us to market and supply SERVO to our target customers as well," he said.
“With IOCL’s SERVO holding the largest market share in the lubricants industry, we are confident that the consumer demand for doorstep lubricants will gradually increase on our app," said Neeraj Gupta, CEO-India Business, FuelBuddy.
Noting that initially the company plans to sell lubricants in the major cities including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, Gupta said the company aims to expand the offering nationwide in three-four months.
“With our already established distribution channel and the recent technological advancements in the country, we will be approaching our existing as well and new customers to avail the service, " he said.
“We have tied up with HPCL and IOCL so far (for lubricants). In future we will definitely try to create some kind of a marketplace where we can serve the customer on the lubricant side with different kinds of brands and different kinds of products," Gupta added.
According the company, customers will soon be able to track their lubricant deliveries in real time while providing immediate feedback for services offered, from order placement, tracking the shipment to receiving the order.