MUMBAI : Fullerton India Home Finance Company Ltd (Fullerton India) on Monday announced the appointment of Vishwas Shrungarpure as the chief business officer for its Grihashakti business.

Shrungarpure joins Fullerton India from Poonawalla Housing Finance, where he was the chief business officer managing sales, product, policy, collections and marketing functions. Shrungarpure brings to the table a rich experience of over 24 years in housing finance, project construction finance and retail mortgage business, the lender said. He, it said, has extensive experience in setting up businesses, products and processes and has effectively led large teams across the country. He was previously associated with organizations such as Maharishi Housing Finance, ICICI Home Finance, GE Money Housing Finance, Tata Capital Housing Finance, Capri Global, and Easy Home Finance.

Shantanu Mitra, managing director and chief executive, Fullerton India, said, “We are delighted to add another key member to the Fullerton India family. Grihashakti is a trusted housing finance brand amongst home buyers across India. Given Vishwas’s rich experience and the pivotal role that he has played in some of the home finance companies in the past, we are confident that he will help take Grihashakti to new heights by augmenting our growth story."

According to Shrungarpure, the housing finance sector has started to regain stability as the economy is steadily bouncing back to normal.

“The demand is largely driven by increased affordability, increased demand and a slew of government measures. I look forward to working with the team to forge deeper connections with customers around the country and embark on a growth trajectory, while maintaining optimal quality and process standardization," Shrungarpure said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.