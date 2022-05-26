Funding squeeze forced course-correction in start-ups: Chingari CTO

As we know, Blockchain comes with a plethora of benefits. Transparency is one of the biggest elements which is offered by blockchain technology. By incorporating this state of the art technology, we have created a parallel economy which is benefitting the creators on our platform. Blockchain also allows higher incentivisation and greater participation from the community as it has removed the centralised incentivisation. Other related technologies, such as Web 3.0 has made our Chingari, a truly DAO where the community is taking all the decision, not us.