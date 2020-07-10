Funding tap dries up for electric vehicle firms reliant on China

Maxson Lewis, managing director of Magenta ChargeGrid, an electric vehicle (EV) charging station developing and manufacturing startup in India, said there are about 500-600 startups in the EV ecosystem currently and almost half are at risk because of their high exposure to Chinese parts. “Investors these days are looking to eliminate any external risk on supply chain, and exposure to China is now considered a long-term risk. Any startup that is assembling vehicles by importing components from China is 100% at risk now," Lewis said.