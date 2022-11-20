Funds flock to PSBs on loan surge, valuations3 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 11:25 PM IST
- HNIs were first to take note; the trend has spread to MFs, retail investors
MUMBAI : Tempted by robust credit growth, rising asset quality and low valuations, mutual funds gorged on shares of less glamourous state-run banks such as Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India in the second quarter, while reducing their holdings in ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda, exchange data showed.