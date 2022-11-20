Funds flock to PSBs on loan surge, valuations

Cheaper valuations and improved growth prospects appear to have attracted retail investors to public sector bank stocks. “There is an enhanced interest in PSU banking stocks due to cheap valuations and better results," said Shibani Kurian, fund manager, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd. “What started as a trend with high networth investors (HNIs) accumulating these stocks is now spreading to retail investors." HNI interest in PSU bank stocks was fuelled by the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hiking his stake in Canara Bank to 1.96% in the March quarter from 1.59% in the preceding quarter. Retail investor interest began catching up from the second quarter of FY23, and has been growing since mid-October.

