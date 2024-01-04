Funds for fintech cos hit 3-year low at $2 bn
Fintech funding in India declined by 63% in 2023, reaching a total of $2 billion. Only five rounds surpassed the $100 million mark. The decline is attributed to high borrowing costs and challenging macroeconomic factors. InCred was the only unicorn in 2023.
Bengaluru: India’s fintech startups raised a total of $2 billion in 2023, the lowest funding in three years, with just five of them snagging more than $100 million each, a Tracxn report released on Thursday said, as high interest rates globally dampened investor sentiment.