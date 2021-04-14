“Despite the uncertainty prevailing in FY 2020-21 owing to Covid-19 pandemic, fund raising in FY 2020-21 was better than that in FY 2019-20 for both Public Issues and Rights Issues. During FY 2020-21, Rs. 46,029.71 crore and Rs. 64,058.61 crore were raised through Public Issues and Rights Issue respectively, as against Rs. 21,382.35 crore and Rs. 55,669.79 crore raised last year. This is an increase of 115% and 15% respectively in FY 2020-21 as compared to last year," the union government said in a statement.

