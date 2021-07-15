Furlenco launches annual subscription service

BENGALURU : Furlenco, a subscription-based online rental furniture rental startup, has launched "UNLMTD by Furlenco ", an annual subscription service that offers customers the furniture and appliances they want in one go and at one price.

Earlier this month, Furlenco said it has raised $140 million ( ₹1,000 crore) led by Zinnia Global Fund, in a mix of debt ( ₹850 crore) and equity ( ₹150 crore).

Existing investors Lightbox Ventures, CE-Ventures and angel investor Saket Burman also participated in the round.

With UNLMTD by Furlenco, the startup said it will allow customers to break away from staggered and compromised purchases and choose to subscribe to whatever they want at just one price.

UNLMTD currently offers two annual subscription plans—Premium and Lite— the fees for which are paid annually and work out to ₹4,999 per month for 15 products and ₹3,999 per month for nine products, respectively.

Customers can now set up their home by paying a one-time subscription fee.

The subscription offers a choice of more than 150 products, designer furniture and appliances, and also comes with a flexibility of a 45-day window for customers to swap and try furniture till they make up their minds.

As a yearly subscription, it will also give subscribers a chance to give their home a new look every year or upgrade their furniture as their life changes. The service is currently available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Ajith Mohan Karimpana, founder and chief executive officer, Furlenco, said, “Over the years, we have learnt that people set up their homes, step by step over months and years, because of the financial strain and the time and effort it requires. We wanted to come up with a way to ensure our customers don’t have to compromise on what they want at home, the quality of it, or the cost. And that was the genesis of UNLMTD. Here is a subscription service that offers all the products you want at a one-time annual fee. Be it a sofa or a bed or a washing machine or a lamp, you can take everything you want. This is truly disruptive and I believe it will change how our consumers, how the category and the world itself looks at furniture. The funds we have raised will play a critical role in this journey and fuel us in building the right kind of furniture subscription model for modern India."

Furlenco offers furniture packages across all key categories, including living room furniture, beds, dining tables, study solutions, workstations, loungers, and more.

This product catalogue is now available to UNLMTD customers at a fixed annual subscription amount, allowing them to pick and choose the combination of products that suits their needs.

Other than furniture, Furlenco also offers a host of appliances such as laptops, microwave ovens, LED televisions, and washing machines, and has recently launched and expanded its services to renting two-wheelers, gaming consoles, and entertainment and fitness equipment as well.

With the recent fundraise, the startup had said it will cater to larger audiences with more tailored solutions and new offerings, expand to more cities and build its asset and subscriber base. As a rental company, it aims to increase its revenue by building new assets or furniture, which it designs and then give it to its 15 plus vendors for contract manufacturing.

