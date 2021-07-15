Furlenco launches annual subscription service

Ajith Mohan Karimpana, founder and chief executive officer, Furlenco, said, “Over the years, we have learnt that people set up their homes, step by step over months and years, because of the financial strain and the time and effort it requires. We wanted to come up with a way to ensure our customers don’t have to compromise on what they want at home, the quality of it, or the cost. And that was the genesis of UNLMTD. Here is a subscription service that offers all the products you want at a one-time annual fee. Be it a sofa or a bed or a washing machine or a lamp, you can take everything you want. This is truly disruptive and I believe it will change how our consumers, how the category and the world itself looks at furniture. The funds we have raised will play a critical role in this journey and fuel us in building the right kind of furniture subscription model for modern India."