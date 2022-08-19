Furniture retailer Wayfair to cut 870 jobs, constitutes 5% of its workforce

Furniture retailer Wayfair to cut 870 jobs, constitutes 5% of its workforce1 min read . 06:24 PM IST
- The furniture company intends to cut jobs as a measure to reduce operating cost
- Wayfair shares were down by 8% in premarket trading
Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc said on Friday it would cut about 870 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it looks to cut back operating expenses and realign investment priorities.
Shares of the company were down about 8% in premarket trading. Wayfair pegged costs to be in the range of $30 million to $40 million, mainly due to employee severance and benefit expenses.
All of these costs are expected to be substantially in the third-quarter of 2022, the company said.
Earlier this month, the company reported a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss, hurt by soaring supply chain expenses and declining demand for furniture from pandemic-highs.
