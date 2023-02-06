Future auditors to reply to RP’s plea
A bench of justices Shyam Babu Gautam and P.N. Deshmukh asked the auditor to file a reply in two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on 21 February.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday asked statutory auditors of Future Retail Ltd to respond after the bankrupt company’s resolution professional (RP) accused them of non-cooperation.
