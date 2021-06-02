For Reliance Industries' Chairman, Mukesh Ambani future belongs to organizations that will lead and leverage the digital revolution.

In his address to shareholders in the company’s annual report released on Wednesday, Ambani said, "As technology becomes a driving force in all businesses and facets of life, the future belongs to organizations that can lead and leverage the digital revolution," implying that RIL's push through its telecom and digital services and new commerce business is a step in that direction.

"In an unpredictable and challenging environment, agility and innovation are key to staying consistently successful," Ambani said.

RIL which last fiscal went on a record fundraising spree by roping in tech giants including Facebook and Google, is planning to launch an affordable smartphone this year, in partnership with Google to stay ahead of the curve. The low-cost smartphone may have the potential to migrate 2G subscribers to 4G and also drive data consumption and hence ARPUs for Reliance Jio.

Last fiscal Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail raised ₹1,52,056 crore and Rs47,265 crore respectively from strategic and financial investors, including Facebook and Google. Its energy business partner BP invested ₹7,629 crore for a 49% stake in our fuel retailing business.

"We now have a strong balance sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for our three hyper-growth engines -- Jio, Retail, and Oil to Chemicals," he said.

During 2020-21, RIL also completed India's largest-ever rights issue of ₹53,124 crore.

"Strong operating cash flow and largest ever capital raise further strengthened our balance sheet, enabling us to deleverage and meet our net-debt zero commitment ahead of the stated timeline," Ambani said, adding that during the year, Reliance made pre-payment of $7.8 billion of long-term foreign currency debt, with requisite approvals from RBI.

On the telecom front, Qualcomm and Jio successfully tested 5G solutions in India, achieving the 1 Gbps milestone on Jio 5G solution, Ambani said.

Reliance Retail’s New Commerce initiative, JioMart, continues to grow in scale with more traffic, active users, and orders. Rapid scale-up of digital commerce solutions, including JioMart, compensated for curtailed store operations and lower footfalls.

"Digital commerce channel Ajio.com witnessed 3x increase in business on higher orders and improvement across all key operating metrics," Ambani said.

