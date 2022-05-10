Future did not make all disclosures: Amazon

Future had earlier said it was unable to pay the rent to the landlords, so Reliance had to pay on its behalf. Subsequently, Future Retail Ltd (FRL) paid $14 million through dollar bonds in February. “Until the occurrences came to light in February, Future Retail never revealed the lease transfer of 800-odd stores to Reliance, which occurred in March 2021, neither to the apex court during the hearing of the Amazon-Future Group litigation nor to the stock markets in regulatory filings," Amazon’s counsel submitted before the court.

