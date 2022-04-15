Future Enterprises defaults on interest dues on debentures

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The default is on interest over ₹1.22 crore due from October 13, 2021, to April 12, 2022, on rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) series XV-B.
Future Enterprises (FEL) has defaulted on the payment of interest on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) that was due earlier this week. This would be the company's second default on debentures this week.
In its regulatory filing, Future Enterprises said, "The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on April 13, 2022."
There are 13 investors in series XV-B. While the debentures have a coupon rate of 9.8% per annum and will expire on October 13, 2023. The coupon payment is done on a half-yearly basis in April and October each year. The total amount of securities issued is ₹25 crore.
Earlier this week, Future Enterprises announced a default on nearly ₹9.11 crore interest due from October 11, 2021, to April 4, 2022, on debentures in Series XXIV - B. The default was done on April 11, 2022.
The Series XXIV - B securities have a coupon rate of 10.15% per annum and will expire on September 30, 2026.
Both the mentioned debentures are secured.
On Wednesday, Future Enterprises shares closed at ₹6.33 apiece flat compared to the previous closing on BSE. Markets are on four-days holidays from April 14 to April 17, with trading to resume on April 18.