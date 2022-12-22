On Wednesday, Future Enterprises defaulted over ₹13.87 crore interest payment on NCDs issued under series XIX - A and XIX - B. The period for which the interest is due for 365 days from December 20, 2021, to December 19, 2022. The NCDs were worth ₹150 crore and have a coupon rate of 9.25% per annum. These NCDs will mature on March 31, 2025.

