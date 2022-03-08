Future Enterprises gets Bombay high court nod to sell stake in insurance arm

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has allowed Future Enterprises to set its stake in insurance joint venture Future Generali to Italian partner Generali Group.
A detailed order in the matter is awaited, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.
A Mumbai court had restrained the company from selling its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd. to its joint venture partner Generali Group after a legal challenge by a group representing bondholders. Following this, Future Enterprises had filed an appeal with the Bombay high court.
IDBI Trusteeship, the group representing the bondholders, said that they had rights mandating Future Enterprises not to dilute its Future Generali stake.
Future Enterprises on 27 January had said it will sell 25% stake in Future Generali to its joint venture partner Generali Participations Netherlands N.V for ₹ 1,252.96 crore, along with an additional consideration linked to the date of the closing transaction.
The order comes as a relief to the cash-strapped Future Group which has been fighting a legal battle with Amazon.com Inc, which has objected to the sale of its retail assets to rival Reliance Industries.
As of now, Future owns 51% stake in the joint venture while Generali has 49%.
Generali has also acquired an option to buy out the company’s remaining interest in Future Generali India Life Insurance, directly or through a nominee, at an agreed valuation subject to applicable regulatory approvals.
Earlier, the Competition Commission of India had approved Generali's purchase of a 16% stake in a life insurance joint venture, held by Industrial Investment Trust Limited.
It has also committed to invest up to 330 crore in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company in tranches to help fund its growth plans. Generali will gain a majority ownership and control in both insurance joint ventures as a result of these agreements.
Future Enterprises has received offers from potential buyers for its remaining 24.91% interest in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company.
