Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Future Enterprises gets court nod for stake sale in Generali insurance venture

Future Enterprises gets court nod for stake sale in Generali insurance venture

Apart from the Generali joint venture, Future Enterprises holds Future Group's investments in textile manufacturing, supply chain and logistics.
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Livemint

A Mumbai city court late last month put on hold Future's planned sale of its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company to Generali for 12.52 billion rupees

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai High Court has cleared the path for Future Enterprises' stake sale in its general insurance joint venture with Italy's Generali, an exchange filing showed on Monday.

Mumbai High Court has cleared the path for Future Enterprises' stake sale in its general insurance joint venture with Italy's Generali, an exchange filing showed on Monday.

A Mumbai city court late last month put on hold Future's planned sale of its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company to Generali for 12.52 billion rupees ($162.82 million), after a legal challenge from some bondholders of Future companies that had defaulted.

A Mumbai city court late last month put on hold Future's planned sale of its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company to Generali for 12.52 billion rupees ($162.82 million), after a legal challenge from some bondholders of Future companies that had defaulted.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apart from the Generali joint venture, Future Enterprises holds Future Group's investments in textile manufacturing, supply chain and logistics.

The latest order comes as a relief to the Future Group, which is in dire need of funds to pay off a mountain of debt. It has been fighting a legal battle with Amazon.com Inc, which has objected to the sale of its retail assets to rival Reliance Industries.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!