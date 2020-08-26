Future Enterprises plans to raise funds

Future Enterprises plans to raise funds1 min read . 26 Aug 2020
Last week, the Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said it has defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures worth a total of ₹265 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Last week, the Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said it has defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures worth a total of ₹265 crore
Future Enterprises on Wednesday said it is considering to raise funds through issuance of bonds.
Future Enterprises on Wednesday said it is considering to raise funds through issuance of bonds.
The board of the company is scheduled to meet on August 29 to consider and evaluate proposals to raise funds by way of issuance of bonds, including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments, through private placement or other means, it said in a regulatory filing.
The board of the company is scheduled to meet on August 29 to consider and evaluate proposals to raise funds by way of issuance of bonds, including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments, through private placement or other means, it said in a regulatory filing.
It did not specify the amount it plans to raise.
Last week, the Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said it has defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures worth a total of ₹265 crore.
FEL develops, owns and leases retail infrastructure for the Future Group.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated