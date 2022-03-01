Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) on Tuesday informed that the Mumbai court's order on Monday that prevented Future Enterprises from selling its stake in its general insurance joint venture business with Italy’s Generali, does not immediately affect transaction between company, Generali as closing date is not due for sometime.

The court in its ex-parte order has directed Future Enterprises to hold the stake sale until the next hearing. The matter will now be heard on 10 March. IDBI Trusteeship had moved the court where it was representing the foreign bondholders who subscribed to Future Enterprises companies that had defaulted. The bondholders had rights mandating Future Enterprises not to dilute its Future Generali stake, as per reports.

“This ex parte order is passed in a suit filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd against FEL. The Petitioner has intentionally not given any notice to FEL, otherwise FEL would have explained to the Court that it has no direct liability to IDBI. FEL is exploring all available options to vacate this ex parte order which is valid only till the next date of hearing, i.e. 10 March 2022," Future Enterprises announced in an exchange filing today.

Last month, the company had announced its plans to sell 25% stake in its General Insurance joint venture—Future Generali India Insurance Co Ltd to its joint venture partner (JV) Generali Participations Netherlands N.V (Generali) for ₹1,252.9 crore. Currently Future owns 51% stake in the JV whereas Generali holds 49%.

Future had plans to use proceeds from the sale of its insurance stakes to sustain its retail business and clear liabilities of other group companies.

