“This ex parte order is passed in a suit filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd against FEL. The Petitioner has intentionally not given any notice to FEL, otherwise FEL would have explained to the Court that it has no direct liability to IDBI. FEL is exploring all available options to vacate this ex parte order which is valid only till the next date of hearing, i.e. 10 March 2022," Future Enterprises announced in an exchange filing today.

