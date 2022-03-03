Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has announced the launch of FG Dog Health Cover, a comprehensive health insurance for pet dogs, along with industry-first ‘emergency pet minding’ cover.

The Pet Minding Rider covers daily allowance towards engaging a pet minder or caretaker in case of hospitalization of parents or other family members. The policy premium starts at ₹323 per month that includes terminal illness, surgery and hospitalization, and mortality. With add-on covers, pet parents will, also, be able to insure their dogs against third-party liability, theft or loss, emergency pet minding, veterinary consultation, and doctor on call.

The base cover will include, funeral cost, terminal illness, surgery and hospitalisation and death cover, while riders include third party liability cover, lost and stolen cover, emergency pet minding cover, veterinary consultation and doctor on call.

The insurance policy covers pet dogs aged between six months to four years for giant breeds and seven years for small, medium, and large breeds. The exit age is 10 years for small, medium, and large breeds and six years for giant breeds.

With FG Dog Health Cover, pet parents will be able to choose their veterinarian, budget their pet care costs, and avoid the dip into emergency funds. Availing this cover comes with easy documentation.

Ruchika Malhan Varma, chief marketing officer, Future Generali India Insurance says (FGII), said “Dogs have a tendency to land themselves into unexpected situations that may warrant a huge dent into one’s savings to cover costs for hospitalisation, surgeries and other terminal illness. Our FG Dog Health Cover is designed to cover all this and more towards ensuring that our pet parents can focus on getting the best healthcare for their pet dogs without leaving a dent in their pocket".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.