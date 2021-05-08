Future Generali launches mental health campaign with sports celebrities

NEW DELHI : In a bid to keep healthy conversations around mental health alive, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has launched the third phase of its #HealthInsideOut campaign. In this phase, the brand is featuring India’s sports icons in a five-part video series called ‘Mind Matters’, conceptualized by advertising agency What’s Your Problem (a Wondrlab company).

The series features celebrities from sports such as football, cricket, tennis and shooting coming forward to share their stories of dealing with anxiety and depression.

The first episode of the series features the story of Sunil Chhetri, who captains the Indian football team as well as the Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC. The football icon is seen sharing his mental struggles and pressure he went through over the years in his career.

The other sportspersons who will be seen in subsequent episodes include tennis player Sania Mirza, cricketer Robin Uthappa, cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara and sports shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Ruchika Varma, chief marketing officer, Future Generali India Insurance, said of the campaign, “Sports celebrities are perfect role models as they bring alive the importance of mental health issues in sports, a profession where one would think that physical health is the most important."

Varma said that ‘Mind Matters’ talk show brings to life their challenges, struggles and triumphs with mental illness.

"We are sure that their inspiring stories will send a strong message to a larger audience to pay heed to their mental well-being and proactively discuss challenges when the need arises," she added.

The 10- to 15-minute long video series is being promoted across digital and social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

“Today, branded content has to be dynamic and platform-based. Thus, our third campaign for Future Generali #HealthInsideOut is ‘Mind Matters’, a video content property that takes ahead the objective of normalizing mental health. When a fan watches their favourite sports personality open up about their mental health journey, their challenges, struggles, and triumphs over mental illness, it should give them the courage to do the same. We were very clear that each episode should not be more than 15 minutes long as we wanted it to be indulgent enough for people to take home the message but not overbearing that they switch off," said Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner- content platform, Wondrlab.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.