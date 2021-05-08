Future Generali launches mental health campaign with sports celebrities

“Today, branded content has to be dynamic and platform-based. Thus, our third campaign for Future Generali #HealthInsideOut is ‘Mind Matters’, a video content property that takes ahead the objective of normalizing mental health. When a fan watches their favourite sports personality open up about their mental health journey, their challenges, struggles, and triumphs over mental illness, it should give them the courage to do the same. We were very clear that each episode should not be more than 15 minutes long as we wanted it to be indulgent enough for people to take home the message but not overbearing that they switch off," said Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner- content platform, Wondrlab.